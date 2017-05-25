Rest area on SB Interstate 65 in Hart Co. reopens at noon
Rest area on SB Interstate 65 in Hart Co. reopens at noon Facility destroyed by fire resumes limited operations before the Memorial Day weekend today, Friday, May 26, 2017, at 12pmNoonCT By Chris Jessie, Public Information Officer Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, District 4 - Elizabethtown, KY FRANKFORT, KY - Just in time for the busy Memorial Day weekend travel period, motorists heading south on Interstate 65 in Hart County will have access to the rest area that was destroyed by a January 2016 blaze.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Leitchfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Candice sanders
|2 hr
|Gangster
|3
|Walmart Deli
|2 hr
|Xip
|21
|Durbins indicted in murder case -
|10 hr
|Sad
|18
|Morgan stevenson
|11 hr
|Twyla
|9
|Hannah Embry
|Wed
|Pitiful
|4
|Meredith Childress
|Wed
|counttryboy93
|7
|Daisha cannady at cave mill apts
|Wed
|Sad
|2
Find what you want!
Search Leitchfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC