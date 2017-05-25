Rest area on SB Interstate 65 in Hart...

Rest area on SB Interstate 65 in Hart Co. reopens at noon

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Rest area on SB Interstate 65 in Hart Co. reopens at noon Facility destroyed by fire resumes limited operations before the Memorial Day weekend today, Friday, May 26, 2017, at 12pmNoonCT By Chris Jessie, Public Information Officer Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, District 4 - Elizabethtown, KY FRANKFORT, KY - Just in time for the busy Memorial Day weekend travel period, motorists heading south on Interstate 65 in Hart County will have access to the rest area that was destroyed by a January 2016 blaze.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leitchfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Candice sanders 2 hr Gangster 3
Walmart Deli 2 hr Xip 21
News Durbins indicted in murder case - 10 hr Sad 18
Morgan stevenson 11 hr Twyla 9
Hannah Embry Wed Pitiful 4
Meredith Childress Wed counttryboy93 7
Daisha cannady at cave mill apts Wed Sad 2
See all Leitchfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leitchfield Forum Now

Leitchfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leitchfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Leitchfield, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,492 • Total comments across all topics: 281,288,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC