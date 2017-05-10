Plant Fair & Spring Fling braves rain -

Plant Fair & Spring Fling braves rain -

GC News-Gazette From left, Master Gardener Cheryl Dunn demonstrates how to make a seed bomb for Anna Jennings, Jaxson Escue, Matthew Brown, and Cooper Goff during the eighth annual Plant Fair and Spring Fling held this past Saturday, May 6. GC News-Gazette Cheryl Dunn, of the Master Gardener Association, right, greets attendees of the Plant Fair and Spring Fling with a smile. GC News-Gazette Robin Mundy, vice president of the Master Gardener Association of Grayson County, KY, right, shows Cindy Pitonyak how to do a faux finish on a plant container.

