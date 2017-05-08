May proclaimed as Drug Court Month

GC News-Gazette Grayson County Judge Executive Gary Logsdon first signed a proclamation declaring May to be Drug Court Month on Tuesday, May 2. Pictured, front row, from left: Recovery Cordinator Michelle Sanders; Program Supervisor Becky Heibert; Jenny Borland; Grayson County Judge Executive Gary Logsdon; Amy Gentleman; Kira Beres and Ginger Vincent Case Manager; and back row, from left: Willie Dennison; Latica Matthews; C.J. Gelding; Jimmy Hoben; Dean Allen; and Regional Recover Coordinator Bryan Brooks. GC News-Gazette Leitchfield Mayor William Thomason also signed the proclamation declaring May to be Drug Court Month.

