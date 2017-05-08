May proclaimed as Drug Court Month -
GC News-Gazette Grayson County Judge Executive Gary Logsdon first signed a proclamation declaring May to be Drug Court Month on Tuesday, May 2. Pictured, front row, from left: Recovery Cordinator Michelle Sanders; Program Supervisor Becky Heibert; Jenny Borland; Grayson County Judge Executive Gary Logsdon; Amy Gentleman; Kira Beres and Ginger Vincent Case Manager; and back row, from left: Willie Dennison; Latica Matthews; C.J. Gelding; Jimmy Hoben; Dean Allen; and Regional Recover Coordinator Bryan Brooks. GC News-Gazette Leitchfield Mayor William Thomason also signed the proclamation declaring May to be Drug Court Month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.
Add your comments below
Leitchfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Natasha or Tasha midget who wears too much makeup
|9 min
|Stephanie
|4
|Wards towing
|30 min
|wtf
|2
|Does any one know the landlord Jesse Pierce???
|13 hr
|lexi
|23
|Anne Quinn
|14 hr
|Gina Rhodes
|1
|Do you know Gene Dowell (Mar '10)
|18 hr
|tgirl
|8
|Any good psychiatrist in leitchfield ?
|20 hr
|They dont care
|9
|Brittany shoptaw
|22 hr
|Scotty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Leitchfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC