LPD releases 1st quarter activity report -
GC News-Gazette The Leitchfield City Council received the Leitchfield Police Department's first quarter activity report this past Monday. Leitchfield Chief of Police Kevin Henderson presented the activity report during the Leitchfield City Council's regular May 15 meeting and said that the statistics are slightly elevated from last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.
Add your comments below
Leitchfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|walmart selfchecks
|17 min
|Herbert
|31
|Tonya Hart (Jan '11)
|1 hr
|Well
|37
|Daisha cannady
|1 hr
|Well
|5
|Candice sanders
|1 hr
|Truth hurts
|2
|Morgan stevenson
|3 hr
|Booboo
|5
|Hannah Embry
|10 hr
|Prison trash
|2
|Tabitha nolder
|12 hr
|Just curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Leitchfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC