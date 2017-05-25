Leitchfield Tourism Commissioner step...

Leitchfield Tourism Commissioner steps down -

As two Leitchfield Tourism Commissioners' terms are set to expire next month, one Commissioner has requested not to be reappointed. Leitchfield Tourism Director Ilsa Johnson said, during the Tuesday, May 23 Tourism Commission meeting, that the terms of Commissioners Joyce Mudd and Mark Smith are set to expire at the end of June.

