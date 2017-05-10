Leitchfield, Meriwether honored at smoke-free conference -
Courtesy photo The City of Leitchfield was presented with a "Smoke-Free Indoor Air Endeavor" award during the Kentucky Center for Smoke-free Policy annual conference in Lexington. Accepting the award on behalf of Leitchfield were, from left, Kim Sowders, Chief Finance Officer; Rick Embry, City Councilmember; and Lori Woosley, City Clerk.
