Leitchfield, Meriwether honored at smoke-free conference

Courtesy photo The City of Leitchfield was presented with a "Smoke-Free Indoor Air Endeavor" award during the Kentucky Center for Smoke-free Policy annual conference in Lexington. Accepting the award on behalf of Leitchfield were, from left, Kim Sowders, Chief Finance Officer; Rick Embry, City Councilmember; and Lori Woosley, City Clerk.

