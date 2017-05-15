Durbins indicted in murder case -
There are 8 comments on the Grayson News Gazette story from Thursday May 11, titled Durbins indicted in murder case -. In it, Grayson News Gazette reports that:
Leitchfield residents Chad and Tiffany Durbin were indicted this week on charges related to the murder of 66-year-old Robert Hayes. The Grayson County Grand Jury on Tuesday, May 9 indicted 39-year-old Chad Durbin on the charges of Murder; Tampering with Physical Evidence; and Abuse of Corpse, stemming from the April 1, 2017 murder of Robert Hayes, of Lebanon Junction.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.
|
#1 Thursday May 11
Yawn.
|
#2 Friday May 12
This is why we still need to use old sparky!
|
#3 Friday May 12
What happened to the other boys that helped them move the body????
|
#4 Friday May 12
I still think she did it and Chad is taking the fall. He's always been stupid about her! He didn't even know how many times or where he shot the guy when questioned. I'd say he wasn't even there- I think he just doesn't want his children's mother to spend life in prison. Even though she's never raised those children- Chads family has. I've known Chad most of our lives and he can talk a big talk, but doesn't have it in him to murder. She does- I bet she thought she'd get some $$$ out of it somehow. What a mess. I hope justice is served and Mr. Hayes' family can get some closure.
|
#5 Friday May 12
Agree.
|
#6 Friday May 12
It was all her- I would bet money on it! And who moved the trailer with the body in it? Maybe dear old dad? She is an evil, nasty woman who has used old men for money for years. And Chads so pussy whipped that he will get the damn death penalty just because he loves that old white. The whole situation makes me sick to my stomach!
|
#7 Friday May 12
I agree. All of tiffanys Higdon's family is crazy. She was definitely money hungry and thought she could get something out of it. They are all sick! Corrupt family
|
#8 Yesterday
both of them an the others involved in it should all get the death sentence. yes, there was more than those 2 involved in it. if you take a life like that, an then try to live in the mans house , like nuttin ever happened...with your boyfriend..thats sick...you should get death, an no time on death row, which i think is a stupid thing in its self.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Leitchfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron hines
|2 hr
|yalljustignorant
|2
|American legion
|3 hr
|Mayor
|4
|Kids running away
|6 hr
|Ol skool
|24
|Missing young teens
|9 hr
|Dems
|7
|Desserae Mudd
|15 hr
|Nasty
|10
|Gabrielle Travis
|15 hr
|Nasty
|23
|Farmers Feed Mill (Sep '12)
|17 hr
|Hello
|14
Find what you want!
Search Leitchfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC