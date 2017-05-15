There are on the Grayson News Gazette story from Thursday May 11, titled Durbins indicted in murder case -. In it, Grayson News Gazette reports that:

Leitchfield residents Chad and Tiffany Durbin were indicted this week on charges related to the murder of 66-year-old Robert Hayes. The Grayson County Grand Jury on Tuesday, May 9 indicted 39-year-old Chad Durbin on the charges of Murder; Tampering with Physical Evidence; and Abuse of Corpse, stemming from the April 1, 2017 murder of Robert Hayes, of Lebanon Junction.

