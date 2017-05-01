Dates announced for Sheriffa s Ranch

The annual camp, located at 233 Sheriffs Ranch Rd. in Gilbertsville, KY, will be held for children aged 8 through 11 this June and is hosted by the Kentucky Sheriffs' Association. Grayson County boys will attend from June 11 through June 16, and Grayson County girls will attend from June 18 through June 23. To pick up an application for the Boys and Girls Ranch, visit the Grayson County Sheriff's Office at 44 Public Sq.

