Courier-Journal Pres. named Memorial Day speaker -
Organizers of this year's Grayson County Memorial Day Ceremony have announced that Courier-Journal President Wesley Jackson will serve as this year's guest speaker for the event. This year's ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 27 at 10 a.m. at the Centre on Main in Leitchfield following the annual Memorial Day Parade on South Main Street.
