County to contract with Leitchfield Animal Shelter

The Grayson County Fiscal Court on Friday, May 5 voted to contract with Leitchfield Animal Shelter and allow county dogs to be taken to the local shelter. The Fiscal Court met in a special-called meeting on Friday to discuss the county's contract for transporting dogs picked up in the county .

