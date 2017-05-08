County to contract with Leitchfield Animal Shelter -
The Grayson County Fiscal Court on Friday, May 5 voted to contract with Leitchfield Animal Shelter and allow county dogs to be taken to the local shelter. The Fiscal Court met in a special-called meeting on Friday to discuss the county's contract for transporting dogs picked up in the county .
