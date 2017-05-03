Council OKs Scare on the Square

GC News-Gazette The Leitchfield City Council, on Monday, voted to approve the request to close Leitchfield Public Square for this October's Scare on the Square event, pending state approval. The Leitchfield City Council, on Monday, May 2, voted to approve the request to close Leitchfield Public Square for this October's Scare on the Square event, pending state approval.

