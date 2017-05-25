Childrena s Garden Workshop
A Children's Garden Workshop will be hosted by the Master Gardener Association of Grayson County on Saturday, June 17 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Extension Office. This fun program is for kids ages 5-10, and the cost is $7 for the first child/$5 for the second child.
