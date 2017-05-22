Chamber honors outgoing board members -
GC News-Gazette Grayson County Chamber of Commerce Board President Jennifer Newton, far right, presents plaques to outgoing board members John Bouvier, far left, of Bee Hive Homes of Leitchfield; Greg Bernard, second from left, of Mid-Park; and Heidi Baldwin, of Fort Knox Federal Credit Union. GC News-Gazette Misty Thomas, Program Director at Saving Hope Charities, served as the guest speaker of Thursday's luncheon.
Read more at Grayson News Gazette.
