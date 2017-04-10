Water District OKa d to build on city road -
The Leitchfield City Council on Monday, April 3 authorized the Grayson County Water District to construct its new facility on a city road. The Grayson County Water District in late February voted to purchase a two-acre lot on the corner of Shull White Road and Grayson Springs Road to serve as the location of its new central office and warehouse facility at the cost of $80,000.
