Utilities approve water rate increase -
The recommendation to raise the water rates came about following the audit of Leitchfield Utilities' 2016 fiscal year, as well as recent financial reports, according to Utilities Commission Chairman Robert Crawford. This information coupled with the upcoming construction of a new city water treatment plant led officials to determine an adjustment was needed, so a "modest" 2.5 percent rate increase was proposed, Crawford said.
