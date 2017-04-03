The life of a a oefarm-hera -

The life of a a oefarm-hera -

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 1 Read more: Grayson News Gazette

Raised on a farm herself, Sandra Newton, , along with her husband, Tommy, purchased the farm on which she grew up on Kiper Road in Leitchfield in 2009, raising registered Hereford cattle. The couple started with two cows with calves, and their herd has grown to include 24 head of cattle on their 38-acre farm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leitchfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sahale Dennison 1 hr Itstrue 12
Doug Lindsey (Sep '13) 1 hr Puss 7
sc 2 hr haha 2
Tara Duncan 7 hr Nobody 3
huge yard sale today! 10 hr Yardsaler 1
Tara Durham 21 hr Karma bitch 18
who is looking for work Wed 4Real 6
See all Leitchfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leitchfield Forum Now

Leitchfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leitchfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Leitchfield, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,776 • Total comments across all topics: 280,122,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC