Scare on the Square looks to expand -

Friday Apr 21

GC News-Gazette The Leitchfield City Council on Monday hears a request to expand the annual Scare on the Square event. Organizers of the third annual Scare on the Square are looking to take this year's event up a notch by making it a festival that encompasses all of Leitchfield's Public Square.

