Scare on the Square looks to expand -
GC News-Gazette The Leitchfield City Council on Monday hears a request to expand the annual Scare on the Square event. Organizers of the third annual Scare on the Square are looking to take this year's event up a notch by making it a festival that encompasses all of Leitchfield's Public Square.
Leitchfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Austin Doyle (Aug '09)
|1 min
|Struggleforreal
|20
|Does any one know the landlord Jesse Pierce???
|21 min
|Lisa Decker
|15
|Matthew Hogan likes young
|2 hr
|Matti
|11
|Please help
|2 hr
|Info
|2
|Desserae Mudd
|4 hr
|John Jacob
|6
|Nathan ceeburt and Kira dennis
|5 hr
|Interesting
|3
|Timmy
|6 hr
|Yup
|3
