Police still searching for missing Leitchfield teen
Authorities are still asking for the public's help to find a 16-year-old girl who vanished earlier this month. According to a news release from the Leitchfield Police Department, Savanna Crawford was last seen leaving her home on Penner Drive in Leitchfield, Kentucky, just after 7 p.m. on April 10. She is described as a white female, 5'-3" tall, weighing 110 pounds, with shoulder-length blonde hair containing red highlights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Leitchfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greg decker
|15 min
|Lynn
|4
|Tiffany cooper
|19 min
|Lynn
|11
|Does any one know the landlord Jesse Pierce???
|2 hr
|curious
|11
|Amy lawson and Jeremy Sins
|7 hr
|Cristal
|3
|Redneck ranch bbq
|9 hr
|Amazing
|7
|Missing Girl
|12 hr
|Pray
|25
|Fatal Wreck on Hwy 54 (Sep '09)
|14 hr
|AMOM
|51
Find what you want!
Search Leitchfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC