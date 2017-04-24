Police still searching for missing Leitchfield teen

Authorities are still asking for the public's help to find a 16-year-old girl who vanished earlier this month. According to a news release from the Leitchfield Police Department, Savanna Crawford was last seen leaving her home on Penner Drive in Leitchfield, Kentucky, just after 7 p.m. on April 10. She is described as a white female, 5'-3" tall, weighing 110 pounds, with shoulder-length blonde hair containing red highlights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.