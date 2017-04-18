Police request help finding missing teen
Savanna C. Crawford, 17, was last seen leaving her residence on Penner Drive in Leitchfield about 7:10 p.m. on April 10, according to the Leitchfield Police Department. Crawford is white and has blonde, shoulder-length hair with red highlights.
