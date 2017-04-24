OP-ED | An open letter from Senate Ma...

OP-ED | An open letter from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

As a Senator, my job requires that I spend many hours in Washington, but Kentucky is my home and I make it a priority to be in the state when the Senate is not in session. Over the last two weeks, the Senate was not in session so I decided to again travel throughout the Commonwealth as I often do.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leitchfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Please help 20 min Truth 5
Austin Doyle (Aug '09) 2 hr Growup 21
Gabrielle Travis 7 hr Nasty 19
Timmy 7 hr Dumba s s 4
Nathan ceeburt and Kira dennis 7 hr Disgusted 4
Does any one know the landlord Jesse Pierce??? 10 hr Lisa Decker 15
Desserae Mudd 14 hr John Jacob 6
See all Leitchfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leitchfield Forum Now

Leitchfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leitchfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Leitchfield, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,789 • Total comments across all topics: 280,574,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC