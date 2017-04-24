Mother of missing teenager speaks out - 5:57 pm updated:
GC News-Gazette Amanda Akridge, the mother of missing 16-year-old Savanna Crawford, pleads for her daughter to come home and for anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call 911 or local law enforcement. Courtesy photo Crawford was last seen wearing a gray beanie-type hat, a dark-colored shirt, gray sweatpants, and black shoes.
Leitchfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emily strader
|4 hr
|Leave it
|2
|Has anyone heard of ANR relationship what is it (Sep '11)
|8 hr
|JAY
|28
|Hot gurl in black gto? Somebody know her?
|12 hr
|Redneckraceboy
|1
|rats in grayson co forsure (May '10)
|12 hr
|Hate this town
|154
|Nathan ceeburt and Kira dennis
|Wed
|Wants to know
|6
|Gabrielle Travis
|Wed
|HMG26
|20
|Greg Decker truth
|Wed
|Truth
|4
