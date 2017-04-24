Master Gardeners receive tourism grant -
The Leitchfield Tourism Commission on Tuesday, April 25 awarded a more than $900 grant to the Master Gardener Association of Grayson County. The grant, totaling $940 and benefitting the eighth annual Plant Fair and Spring Fling, was presented during the Tourism Commission's regular meeting on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.
Add your comments below
Leitchfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|American Legion
|41 min
|Friends
|23
|Does any one know the landlord Jesse Pierce???
|4 hr
|curious
|17
|Tara Durham
|4 hr
|Homer
|21
|Please help
|7 hr
|Truth
|5
|Austin Doyle (Aug '09)
|10 hr
|Growup
|21
|Gabrielle Travis
|14 hr
|Nasty
|19
|Timmy
|14 hr
|Dumba s s
|4
Find what you want!
Search Leitchfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC