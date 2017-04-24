Master Gardeners receive tourism grant -

The Leitchfield Tourism Commission on Tuesday, April 25 awarded a more than $900 grant to the Master Gardener Association of Grayson County. The grant, totaling $940 and benefitting the eighth annual Plant Fair and Spring Fling, was presented during the Tourism Commission's regular meeting on Tuesday.

