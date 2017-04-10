There are on the Grayson News Gazette story from Wednesday Apr 5, titled Library closes to move to new site -. In it, Grayson News Gazette reports that:

The Grayson County Public Library officially closed its longtime location on East Market Street this week to begin the move to its new site on Carroll Gibson Boulevard. The 130 East Market St. location of the library closed on Monday, April 3 and will remain closed throughout the month of April as staff relocates to the new facility at 163 Carroll Gibson Blvd. in Leitchfield.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.