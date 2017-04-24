Hartings return to a Family Feuda -
The Harting family, of Leitchfield, have their second chance to "play the feud" as their return to popular game show Family Feud is scheduled to air in mid-May. The family - whose competing members consist of Leitchfield United Methodist Church Pastor David Harting, his wife, Brenda, and their three oldest children, Tyler, Landon, and Bethany - previously competed on two episodes of Family Feud that aired in October of 2015. The Hartings were victorious on the first day, but the second proved heartbreaking, as they came up just one point short of winning the Fast Money portion of the game.
Read more at Grayson News Gazette.
