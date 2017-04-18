Grand Jury indicts nine -
Angela Hancock, 30, of Leitchfield, was indicted for false statement/misrepresentation to receive benefits over $100. Hancock allegedly received benefits over $100 from 2014 and 2016 when she falsely misrepresented for the purpose of receiving Food Stamps or Medical Benefits over $100.
