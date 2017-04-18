Grand Jury indicts nine -

Grand Jury indicts nine -

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Grayson News Gazette

Angela Hancock, 30, of Leitchfield, was indicted for false statement/misrepresentation to receive benefits over $100. Hancock allegedly received benefits over $100 from 2014 and 2016 when she falsely misrepresented for the purpose of receiving Food Stamps or Medical Benefits over $100.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leitchfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angie & Joey 11 min Qwerty 1
Hardees in Leitchfield 1 hr Curious 1
Clay Ratley (Jan '13) 2 hr Martindrew825 42
Does any one know the landlord Jesse Pierce??? 6 hr courious 3
Tara Duncan 10 hr Mee 8
Redneck ranch bbq 10 hr Thor 6
Desserae Mudd 12 hr Desserae mudd 1
See all Leitchfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leitchfield Forum Now

Leitchfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leitchfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Leitchfield, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,566 • Total comments across all topics: 280,474,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC