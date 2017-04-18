Fiscal Court changes ordinance, names...

Fiscal Court changes ordinance, names building -

1 hr ago Read more: Grayson News Gazette

The Grayson County Fiscal Court held a special called meeting Thursday, April 13 to hear the second reading of and pass a change to the County Fire Membership Ordinance. Beginning in 2015, tax payers saw a $40 membership fee placed on each tax bill for properties in the unincorporated portions of Grayson County, outside of the Caneyville, Clarkson, and Leitchfield city limits.

Read more at Grayson News Gazette.

