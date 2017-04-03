Fiscal Court amends Fire Membership O...

Fiscal Court amends Fire Membership Ordinance -

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Grayson News Gazette

In a special called meeting on Monday, April 3, the Grayson County Fiscal Court heard the first reading of an amendment to change the ordinance allowing local fire departments to collect a membership fee that passed in November of 2014. There are three changes to the ordinance: the first amendment will allow penalties and fees to be collected on the unpaid fire fees; second is to allow the option to not pay the fee to be placed on the actual tax bill; and the third changes the way the fire departments request to have the fee included on tax bills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leitchfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Luke stone 3 hr Justsomegossip 2
Nicholas Snyder 4 hr Mayor 4
Sahale Dennison 4 hr Just wondering 11
Austin mattingly 7 hr Just saying 1
Marty Burden 7 hr Wondering 6
Let drug addicts that OD die please 22 hr Nana68 13
Stefanie Cottrell Mon Hotgirl 7
See all Leitchfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leitchfield Forum Now

Leitchfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leitchfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Leitchfield, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,099 • Total comments across all topics: 280,062,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC