Fiscal Court amends Fire Membership Ordinance

In a special called meeting on Monday, April 3, the Grayson County Fiscal Court heard the first reading of an amendment to change the ordinance allowing local fire departments to collect a membership fee that passed in November of 2014. There are three changes to the ordinance: the first amendment will allow penalties and fees to be collected on the unpaid fire fees; second is to allow the option to not pay the fee to be placed on the actual tax bill; and the third changes the way the fire departments request to have the fee included on tax bills.

