Fiscal Court amends Fire Membership Ordinance -
In a special called meeting on Monday, April 3, the Grayson County Fiscal Court heard the first reading of an amendment to change the ordinance allowing local fire departments to collect a membership fee that passed in November of 2014. There are three changes to the ordinance: the first amendment will allow penalties and fees to be collected on the unpaid fire fees; second is to allow the option to not pay the fee to be placed on the actual tax bill; and the third changes the way the fire departments request to have the fee included on tax bills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.
Add your comments below
Leitchfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Luke stone
|3 hr
|Justsomegossip
|2
|Nicholas Snyder
|4 hr
|Mayor
|4
|Sahale Dennison
|4 hr
|Just wondering
|11
|Austin mattingly
|7 hr
|Just saying
|1
|Marty Burden
|7 hr
|Wondering
|6
|Let drug addicts that OD die please
|22 hr
|Nana68
|13
|Stefanie Cottrell
|Mon
|Hotgirl
|7
Find what you want!
Search Leitchfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC