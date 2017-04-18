Caneyville home destroyed by fire -
GC News-Gazette Firefighters discovered a double-wide fully involved in flames on Caney Creek Road in Caneyville Thursday afternoon. GC News-Gazette Flames ravage a double-wide at 3333 Caney Creek Rd. as Leitchfield and Caneyville firefighters battle the blaze.
