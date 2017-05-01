Byway crash injures two -
A two-vehicle crash on the William Thomason Byway sent two people to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon, April 26. At around 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday, the Leitchfield Police and Fire Departments and Grayson County EMS responded to the intersection of William Thomason Byway and Wallace Avenue on a reported injury accident. According to Leitchfield Police Department Sergeant Robert Jackson, the collision occurred after a blue Mitsubishi Eclipse turned left onto William Thomason Byway from Wallace Avenue and into the path of a white Toyota Sienna, travelling south on the byway.
