Byway crash injures two -

Byway crash injures two -

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Grayson News Gazette

A two-vehicle crash on the William Thomason Byway sent two people to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon, April 26. At around 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday, the Leitchfield Police and Fire Departments and Grayson County EMS responded to the intersection of William Thomason Byway and Wallace Avenue on a reported injury accident. According to Leitchfield Police Department Sergeant Robert Jackson, the collision occurred after a blue Mitsubishi Eclipse turned left onto William Thomason Byway from Wallace Avenue and into the path of a white Toyota Sienna, travelling south on the byway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leitchfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Advance auto parts 1 hr Do not use them 1
Need some info 2 hr Bob 1
Got raped while buying used tires, fell in love... 16 hr sad 5
Big truck 16 hr ralph 6
Cave mill apt 20 hr Concern 2
Leitchfield needs a zaxbys and chick fil a 22 hr wtf 10
Greg Decker truth Mon Lynn 11
See all Leitchfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leitchfield Forum Now

Leitchfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leitchfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Leitchfield, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,811 • Total comments across all topics: 280,721,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC