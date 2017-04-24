Art in the Park returns May 20-21 -
Art in the Park returns to Leitchfield with its annual fine arts and crafts show May 20-21 at James D. Beville City Park. The free event is the perfect way to enjoy a day - or a weekend - filled with beautiful and unique juried art and crafts, a wide variety of children's art activities, a great mix of musical genres, and delicious food.
