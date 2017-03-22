Woman arrested for shooting at pickup truck -
A Leitchfield woman was arrested for allegedly firing a gun at an occupied pickup truck on Tuesday morning, March 14. At approximately 10:34 a.m. on Tuesday, the Leitchfield Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the Thomas Street area. The LPD's investigation revealed that a female subject had fired a pistol at a Chevrolet S-10 pickup operated by Nathan Embry, according to a news release from LPD Detective Kevin Smith.
