Utilities postpone valve machine purchase

GC News-Gazette Leitchfield Utilities Commission Chairman Robert Crawford, second from right, said Thursday that the decision on whether to purchase a water valve replacement machine has been postponed. Leitchfield Utilities Commission Chairman Robert Crawford said during the Thursday, March 2 Utilities Commission meeting that one of the utilities' sub-contractors stated it could likely be contracted the work at a less expensive cost than purchasing a valve machine, which has been estimated to cost over $40,000.

