Utilities ponder asphalt recycler purchase

During the Utilities Commission's regular Thursday, March 16 meeting, the utilities opened the sole bid for an asphalt recycler, which heats asphalt to be used for road work, from KM International for $25,940. While Leitchfield Utilities Superintendent Dwight Embry said he was recommended Leitchfield Utilities purchase a diesel-fueled asphalt recycler over a propane-fueled recycler, the Utilities Commission opted to explore the issue further before making a decision on whether to accept the bid.

