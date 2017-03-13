Two injured in parkway wreck -

There are 2 comments on the Grayson News Gazette story from Thursday Mar 9, titled Two injured in parkway wreck -. In it, Grayson News Gazette reports that:

GC News-Gazette The Leitchfield Fire Department and Grayson County Sheriff's Office responded to an injury accident on the Western Kentucky Parkway involving a black Oldsmobile Cutlass on Thursday afternoon, March 9. Two Murray State University students were injured in a car accident on the Western Kentucky Parkway on Thursday afternoon, March 9. At around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Grayson County Sheriff's Office, Leitchfield Police and Fire Departments, and Grayson County EMS responded to the accident near the 102 mile marker of the Western Kentucky Parkway .

Just sayin

United States

#1 Yesterday
Chris & Holly McCoy from Beaver Dam....She died this morning...Hes still in the hospital...they have him up walking...last i heard..so sad.
Just sayin

United States

#2 Yesterday
Just sayin wrote:
Chris & Holly McCoy from Beaver Dam....She died this morning...Hes still in the hospital...they have him up walking...last i heard..so sad.
They were in a dark blue Cadillac and they werent students...must be 2 different accidents...
