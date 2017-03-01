Tourism to help fund K9 seminar -

Tourism to help fund K9 seminar -

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Grayson News Gazette

Bluegrass Bloodhounds requested financial support to hold the annual K9 first responder seminar, which will feature several teams from across the country, from April 6 through April 9 at Camp Loucon in Leitchfield. Leitchfield Tourism Commissioner Angie Jones said the seminar would include various activities, such as mock escapes with the dogs at the Grayson County Detention Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leitchfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do people have to talk about other people o... (Sep '14) 47 min Anne 17
westley dotson (May '16) 1 hr Katie 9
Kelly Portman Douthitt 2 hr sarah 5
anni zachary tax lady 3 hr Katie 14
Cave mill apartments infested with bedbugs 7 hr Concerned 2
Speak Up 10 hr Karrie Davis 1
Julie Clemons the red head 13 hr bub 2
See all Leitchfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leitchfield Forum Now

Leitchfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leitchfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Leitchfield, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,276 • Total comments across all topics: 279,287,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC