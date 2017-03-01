Tourism to help fund K9 seminar

Bluegrass Bloodhounds requested financial support to hold the annual K9 first responder seminar, which will feature several teams from across the country, from April 6 through April 9 at Camp Loucon in Leitchfield. Leitchfield Tourism Commissioner Angie Jones said the seminar would include various activities, such as mock escapes with the dogs at the Grayson County Detention Center.

