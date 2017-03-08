TLRMC named a Top Rural Hospital, Great Place to Work -
Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center has been notified that two national organizations have recently named the Grayson County hospital to lists of "best hospitals" in the nation. The awards are for being one of the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals as well as one of 150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare.
