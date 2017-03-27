Seniors enjoy a oeTeaa -
Grayson County High School held its annual Senior Tea on Tuesday, March 20 at The Rock, behind Leitchfield United Methodist Church. "This is our 10th year hosting this for the seniors," Said Grayson County Jailer Jason Woosley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Leitchfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's been followed/harassed at Leitchfield ped...
|1 hr
|manwithaplan
|2
|nepotism in city of leitchfield employees policy
|1 hr
|George Washington
|3
|Stephanie & Lee
|6 hr
|josh
|5
|Morgan stevenson
|6 hr
|Goldigger
|1
|Danielle Gordon
|7 hr
|free
|5
|County attorney
|15 hr
|Advertising
|6
|Eight indicted in Circuit Court (Jan '14)
|Wed
|HAHA
|19
Find what you want!
Search Leitchfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC