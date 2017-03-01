Plastikon completes 110,000 sq. ft. e...

Plastikon completes 110,000 sq. ft. expansion -

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Grayson News Gazette

After nearly a year of construction, the Leitchfield Plastikon has completed the 110,000-square-foot expansion to its plant and is gearing up for an open house that will be held later this month. "We have this great new facility, and we want to let the community know what we do here," said Plastikon Assistant Human Resources Manager Beth Riley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leitchfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What are they building up from cave mill apts ?... 1 hr Amber 2
Parkway villa apartment's 1 hr Sam 2
what do u know about Jackie Figg? (Dec '11) 2 hr Yeah67 2
Who is the most compassionate obgyn in leitchfi... 3 hr Susan 8
Who's better? Mark Lee,Buck,or Wendy Lee? (Aug '10) 6 hr knowing 55
Aubry Beatty (Mar '10) 6 hr curious 43
Kratom - Where To Buy 8 hr calmyourtits 9
See all Leitchfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leitchfield Forum Now

Leitchfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leitchfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Leitchfield, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,788 • Total comments across all topics: 279,352,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC