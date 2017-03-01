Plastikon completes 110,000 sq. ft. expansion -
After nearly a year of construction, the Leitchfield Plastikon has completed the 110,000-square-foot expansion to its plant and is gearing up for an open house that will be held later this month. "We have this great new facility, and we want to let the community know what we do here," said Plastikon Assistant Human Resources Manager Beth Riley.
