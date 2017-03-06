Opry announces March 18 show -

Thursday Mar 2

The Grayson County Bluegrass Opry welcomes Becky and the Butler County Boys to its monthly music show on Saturday, March 18, at 6:00 p.m. at the Old Judicial Building at 125 East White Oak St. in Leitchfield. Admission to the show is free.

