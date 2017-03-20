No true bill found on Reckless Homicide charge

The charges of reckless homicide; speeding 26 miles per hour over the limit; failure of owner to maintain required insurance and instructional permit violations were presented to the Grand Jury from a Dec. 8, 2015 case involving Nicole Norsworthy, 23. She was charged after she allegedly struck and killed a Leitchfield man riding a moped on Salt River Road. Norsworthy was traveling west in the 800 block of Salt River Road when she allegedly struck 39-year-old William Scott Swift from behind.

