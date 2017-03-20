No true bill found on Reckless Homici...

No true bill found on Reckless Homicide charge -

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Grayson News Gazette

The charges of reckless homicide; speeding 26 miles per hour over the limit; failure of owner to maintain required insurance and instructional permit violations were presented to the Grand Jury from a Dec. 8, 2015 case involving Nicole Norsworthy, 23. She was charged after she allegedly struck and killed a Leitchfield man riding a moped on Salt River Road. Norsworthy was traveling west in the 800 block of Salt River Road when she allegedly struck 39-year-old William Scott Swift from behind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leitchfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hunter Young 5 min Prego 3
W hores in GC 31 min tsil 13
Marty Burden 2 hr Marty 2
MTD Leonard 3 hr Caught 2
Old Days in Leitchfield (Jan '10) 6 hr Nana68 345
jason decker (Aug '15) 23 hr Nasty 12
Looking for Susie Decker (Sep '09) Mon Slick Rick 5
See all Leitchfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leitchfield Forum Now

Leitchfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leitchfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Leitchfield, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,443 • Total comments across all topics: 279,712,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC