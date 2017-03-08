McDonald Road returning to Opry

One of the oldest bluegrass bands in the Grayson County area, McDonald Road, will be returning to the stage of the Grayson County Bluegrass Opry on Saturday, March 18, at 6:00 p.m. at the Old Judicial Building at 125 East White Oak St. in Leitchfield. Admission to the show is free.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.