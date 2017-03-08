McDonald Road returning to Opry
One of the oldest bluegrass bands in the Grayson County area, McDonald Road, will be returning to the stage of the Grayson County Bluegrass Opry on Saturday, March 18, at 6:00 p.m. at the Old Judicial Building at 125 East White Oak St. in Leitchfield. Admission to the show is free.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Leitchfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What are they building up from cave mill apts ?...
|4 hr
|Your stupid
|10
|Ssi gets married to ssd
|5 hr
|Soto soss
|1
|anyone know joyce garlinger,gaither,willis(sissy) (Oct '09)
|9 hr
|zack
|29
|James stacey decker (Apr '16)
|13 hr
|Stacey decker
|5
|Crissy (Mudd) Thompson
|14 hr
|Shocked
|9
|Whos that girl working at shell??
|14 hr
|noone
|1
|Pharis Electric
|15 hr
|Duhhhhh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Leitchfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC