McDonald Road returning to Opry

McDonald Road returning to Opry

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: Grayson News Gazette

One of the oldest bluegrass bands in the Grayson County area, McDonald Road, will be returning to the stage of the Grayson County Bluegrass Opry on Saturday, March 18, at 6:00 p.m. at the Old Judicial Building at 125 East White Oak St. in Leitchfield. Admission to the show is free.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leitchfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What are they building up from cave mill apts ?... 4 hr Your stupid 10
Ssi gets married to ssd 5 hr Soto soss 1
anyone know joyce garlinger,gaither,willis(sissy) (Oct '09) 9 hr zack 29
James stacey decker (Apr '16) 13 hr Stacey decker 5
Crissy (Mudd) Thompson 14 hr Shocked 9
Whos that girl working at shell?? 14 hr noone 1
Pharis Electric 15 hr Duhhhhh 2
See all Leitchfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leitchfield Forum Now

Leitchfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leitchfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Leitchfield, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,969 • Total comments across all topics: 279,449,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC