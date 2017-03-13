Logsdon pleads not guilty at arraignment

Former Grayson County High School teacher and baseball coach Gavin Logsdon pleaded not guilty to the charge of Rape, 3rd Degree this week. Logsdon, 31, of Leitchfield, appeared in Grayson Circuit Court on Tuesday, March 7 alongside his attorney, Steve Romines, for an arraignment for the charge, which stems from an alleged ongoing sexual relationship with a minor, 17-year-old female student.

