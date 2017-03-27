Leitchfield recognized for going smoke-free

Leitchfield recognized for going smok...

The Leitchfield City Council has been selected to receive the Kentucky Center for Smoke-free Policy's Smoke-free Indoor Air Endeavor Award. The award recognizes the City Council's passage of a smoke-free ordinance in 2016, which prohibits smoking inside enclosed public places and within 15 feet of an outside entrance to or open window of any enclosed public place in which smoking is prohibited.

