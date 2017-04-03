Justamere Bluegrass Band returning to Opry
The Justamere Bluegrass Band is returning to the stage of the Grayson County Bluegrass Opry on Saturday, April 15th, at 6:00 p.m. at the Old Judicial Building at 125 East White Oak St. in Leitchfield. The Justamere Bluegrass Band is an experienced five-member bluegrass band that performs traditional bluegrass and gospel music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.
Add your comments below
Leitchfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Luke stone
|3 hr
|Justsomegossip
|2
|Nicholas Snyder
|4 hr
|Mayor
|4
|Sahale Dennison
|4 hr
|Just wondering
|11
|Austin mattingly
|7 hr
|Just saying
|1
|Marty Burden
|7 hr
|Wondering
|6
|Let drug addicts that OD die please
|22 hr
|Nana68
|13
|Stefanie Cottrell
|Mon
|Hotgirl
|7
Find what you want!
Search Leitchfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC