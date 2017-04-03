Justamere Bluegrass Band returning to Opry

The Justamere Bluegrass Band is returning to the stage of the Grayson County Bluegrass Opry on Saturday, April 15th, at 6:00 p.m. at the Old Judicial Building at 125 East White Oak St. in Leitchfield. The Justamere Bluegrass Band is an experienced five-member bluegrass band that performs traditional bluegrass and gospel music.

