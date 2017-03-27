Fur Ball raises over 17K

GC News-Gazette Showing off their dance moves at the Ball was a special part of the event Saturday night. GC News-Gazette The Centre on Main was filled to capacity Saturday as animal lovers from all over showed their support and raised more than $17,000 during the first Twin Lakes Human Society Fur Ball, Saturday, March 25. The Centre on Main was lit up Satursday night with fancy dresses and lots of dancing as the first ever Grayson County Fur Ball raisedover $17,000 for the Twin Lakes Humane Society.

