Fire breaks out in Leitchfield apartm...

Fire breaks out in Leitchfield apartment -

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Grayson News Gazette

GC News-Gazette The Leitchfield Fire Department responded to a blaze at an apartment on South English Street in Leitchfield on Monday afternoon. At around 1:04 p.m. on Monday, the Leitchfield Fire and Police Departments responded to 122 South English Street, Apartment 11 on a report of a fire in the kitchen area of the apartment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leitchfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tara Durham 10 min Sweetymomma4 16
Julie Walls 2 hr Haha 2
J stone 4 hr stoned 2
The girl at JC's 9 hr Joe 2
Ashley pile 9 hr Bgjw 1
Marty Burden 13 hr Wondering 1
David Higgs (Feb '15) 14 hr Baha 5
See all Leitchfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leitchfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Grayson County was issued at March 15 at 3:29PM EDT

Leitchfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leitchfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Leitchfield, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,395 • Total comments across all topics: 279,574,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC