Fire breaks out in Leitchfield apartment -
GC News-Gazette The Leitchfield Fire Department responded to a blaze at an apartment on South English Street in Leitchfield on Monday afternoon. At around 1:04 p.m. on Monday, the Leitchfield Fire and Police Departments responded to 122 South English Street, Apartment 11 on a report of a fire in the kitchen area of the apartment.
