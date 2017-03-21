Dixie Flyers coming to Bluegrass Opry

A bluegrass band from Central Kentucky, the Dixie Flyers, will be making their first ever appearance at the Grayson County Bluegrass Opry on Saturday night, March 18, at 6:00 p.m. at the Old Judicial Building at 125 East White Oak St. in Leitchfield. Admission is free.

