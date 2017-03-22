Clarkson, Leitchfield FDs battle trailer fire - 6:07 pm updated:

The Clarkson and Leitchfield fire departments battled a mobile home fire on South Patterson Street in Clarkson on Wednesday afternoon, March 15. At around 3:02 p.m. on Wednesday, the Clarkson Volunteer Fire Department was called to respond to a reported structure fire between 300 and 400 South Patterson St. Shortly after the initial call, the Leitchfield Fire Department was also called to respond to the scene to provide mutual aid for the CVFD. According to Leitchfield Fire Chief Tim Duvall, the residents of the home, whose identities have not yet been released, had just left the residence around 10 minutes before the fire was called in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.