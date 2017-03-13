Car overturns on parkway, driver uninjured -
GC News-Gazette GCSO Chief Deputy Major Corey Knochel investigates a single-vehicle accident on the Western Kentucky Parkway on Monday morning, March 13. At around 10:00 a.m. on Monday, the Grayson County Sheriff's Office , Leitchfield Police and Fire Departments, and Grayson County EMS responded to the crash near the 108 mile marker on the westbound side of the Western Kentucky Parkway . GCSO Chief Deputy Major Corey Knochel said the accident occurred when the driver of a red Pontiac Sunfire encountered an issue with the car's steering.
