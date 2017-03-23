Car bursts into flames on West Main -

There are 1 comment on the Grayson News Gazette story from Wednesday Mar 22, titled Car bursts into flames on West Main -. In it, Grayson News Gazette reports that:

At around 1:19 p.m. on Wednesday, the Leitchfield Fire Department responded to C & L Automotive Repair, located at 804 West Main St., on a report of a car fire in front of the business.

George Smith

United States

#1 Thursday Mar 23
It is a sign of the awesomeness of Gods power! He is sending a message! S luts, immoral women, those living in sin, druggies, perverts, drunkards, blasphemers, fornicators, and such better all ask for forgiveness in Jesus' name and be baptized in his blood. The end is near and so many will burn forever.
